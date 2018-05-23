Lloyd's Register Safety Accelerator partners with Plug and Play to solve the world's toughest safety and risk challenges

LONDON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lloyd's Register Safety Accelerator - established to solve some of the toughest safety and risk challenges by creating, facilitating and guiding collaboration between innovative technology companies and industry - has partnered with global innovation platform Plug and Play.

The Lloyd's Register Safety Accelerator, a joint initiative between Lloyd's Register and the Lloyd's Register Foundation, is bringing together startups and industry to work together to test innovative digital solutions to the world's toughest safety and risk challenges. It aims to make the world a safer place, through accelerating the adoption of cutting edge safety technology.

The programme is currently working with critical infrastructure industry leaders around the world to identify and target areas of operation with the most significant safety and risk challenges. To address these challenges, Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play will tap into their global network of startups to identify and connect innovative companies with the programme.

Startup finalists will be invited to pitch their solutions at quarterly Innovation Days, and the most promising teams and proposals will be awarded trial funding by the Lloyd's Register Safety Accelerator to collaborate with major industry partners to pilot their technology.

"Digital innovation is rapidly transforming the world in which we live and work, bringing huge opportunities, but also great challenges. Some of these challenges, the toughest and most complex, call for new collaborations, fresh perspectives and ground-breaking approaches. We are delighted to partner with Plug and Play to connect with their world-class network of high-potential startups, and create the opportunity for entrepreneurs to help solve some of the industry's biggest safety and risk challenges in non-traditional ways," says Maurizio Pilu, VP, Digital Innovation at Lloyd's Register.

Plug and Play runs themed accelerator programmes in more than 20 locations worldwide. They will use their networks to find innovative technology companies that support specific safety challenges identified by the Lloyd's Register Safety Accelerator and industry.

"We're thrilled to partner with Lloyd's Register to help support the Safety Accelerator. Maintaining safety is a required element of doing good business across every industry. By combining Lloyd's Register's expertise and extensive footprint in safety-critical industries, the Foundation's deep understanding of global industry challenges, and our startup knowledge, we plan to create and promote a safetytech market that brings the world's best startups and corporations together to make the world a safer place, one pilot at a time," says Michael Olmstead, CRO of Plug and Play.

The Lloyd's Register Safety Accelerator will open applications for its first series of innovation challenges at a launch day on June 27th in London, focused on the safety of life on board ships and floating platforms. The event will provide the opportunity to find out more information about the challenges from each of the industry challenge partners and hear from successful safetytech startups already working in this area.

The Safety Accelerator is a joint initiative between Lloyd's Register, one of the world's leading providers of professional services for engineering and technology and the Lloyd's Register Foundation, a charitable foundation helping to protect life and property by supporting engineering-related education, public engagement and the application of research, which is funding the programme.

For more information about the Lloyd's Register Safety Accelerator, how to become an industry challenge partner, or to apply to solve a challenge, please visit: https://www.lr.org/en/safety-accelerator/

About Lloyd's Register (LR)

We started out in 1760 as a marine classification society. Today, we're one of the world's leading providers of professional services for engineering and technology - improving safety and increasing the performance of critical infrastructures for clients in over 75 countries worldwide. The profits we generate fund the Lloyd's Register Foundation, a charity which supports science and engineering-related research, education and public engagement around everything we do. All of this helps us stand by the purpose that drives us every single day: Working together for a safer world.

In a world of increasing complexity - overloaded with data and opinion - we know that our clients need more than technology to succeed. They need an experienced hand. A partner to listen, cut through the noise and focus on what really matters to them and their customers. Our engineers and technical experts are dedicated to assurance. That means a commitment to embracing new technology, and a deep rooted desire to drive better performance. So we consider our customers' needs with diligence and empathy, then use our expertise and over 250 years' experience to deliver the smart solution for everyone.

After all, there are some things technology can't replace.

www.lr.org

About Lloyd's Register Foundation

Lloyd's Register Foundation: Connecting science, safety and society

Lloyd's Register Foundation is a UK charity, established in 2012, which funds the advancement of engineering-related education and research and supports work that enhances safety of life and property. It is funded partly by the profits of its trading arm, Lloyd's Register Group Limited, a global engineering, technical and business services organisation.

Its vision is to be known worldwide as a leading supporter of engineering-related research, training and education that makes a real difference in improving the safety of the critical infrastructure on which modern society relies. In support of this, it promotes scientific excellence and acts as a catalyst working with others to achieve maximum impact.

Lloyd's Register Foundation's strategy for 2014-2020 focuses funding on four strategic themes: promoting safety and public understanding of risk; advancing skills and education; supporting excellent scientific research; and accelerating the application of research. Four research themes have been prioritised: structural integrity and systems performance; resilience engineering; human and social factors; and emergent technologies.

www.lrfoundation.org.uk

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 6,000 startups and 220 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, PayPal, SoundHound, and Zoosk.

www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

