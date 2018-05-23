Patient Derived Xenograft/PDx Models Market Worth 167.6 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Patient Derived Xenograft/PDx Models Market by Type (Mouse & Rat), Tumor Type (Gastrointestinal, Gynecological, Respiratory), Application (Pre-Clinical Drug Development & Biomarker Analysis), End User (Pharma & Biotech, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 167.6 Million by 2022 from an estimated USD 77.4 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.7%. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the growing demand for personalized medicine, continuous support for cancer research from the public as well as private sectors, and growth in the number of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry. The growing use of humanized PDX models is posing a lucrative opportunity in this market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 44 Market Data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Patient Derived Xenograft/PDx Models Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/patient-derived-xenograft-model-market-121598251.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

By tumor type, the gastrointestinal tumor models segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of tumor type, the PDx Models Market has been segmented into gastrointestinal tumor models, gynecological tumor models, respiratory tumor models, urological tumor models, hematological tumor models, and other tumor models such as head & neck tumors, sarcoma, and melanoma. In 2017, the gastrointestinal tumors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global PDx Models Market. The respiratory tumors segment, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is mainly driven by the increasing focus of market players on generating lung cancer PDX models, which could lead to a breakthrough in lung cancer treatment as lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths across the globe.

By application, the preclinical drug development and basic cancer research held the largest market share in 2017

Based on application, the PDx Models Market is further segmented into the preclinical drug development & basic cancer research and biomarker analysis. In 2017, the preclinical drug development and basic cancer research segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global PDx Models Market. The large share of this segment can be mainly attributed to the increasing number of research activities in the field of oncology drug research.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=121598251

North America dominated the market in 2017

North America accounted for the largest share of the PDx Models Market in 2017, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American PDx Models Market can be attributed to the growth in biomedical research in the US, rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, and growing stem cell research in Canada. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to strong research expenditure and the well-structured CRO industry in China, growth in biomedical & medical research in Japan, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure in India, and rising translational and biomedical research in Singapore.

The various players in the PDx Models Market include Crown Bioscience Inc. (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Champions Oncology, Inc. (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), ONCODESIGN (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), EPO Berlin-Buch GmBH (Germany), Shanghai LIDE Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Xentech (France), Horizon Discovery Group PLC (UK), Urolead (France), and Explora BioLabs (US).

Know more about the Patient Derived Xenograft/PDx Models Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/patient-derived-xenograft-model-market-121598251.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets