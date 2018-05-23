Larsen Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q4 FY18 and full year FY18 results today.

Q4 FY 18

In US Dollars:

Revenue at USD 309.0 million ; growth of 5.3% QoQ and 21.6% YoY

; growth of Constant Currency Revenue growth of 4.5% QoQand18.7% YoY

In Indian Rupees:

Revenue at Rs 20,012 million ; growth at 6.2% QoQ and 19.3% YoY

; growth at Net Income at Rs 2,894 million; Net Income growth at 2.3% QoQ and 13.7% YoY

Full year FY18

In US Dollars:

Revenue at USD 1,132.3 million ; growth of 16.7% YoY

; growth of Constant Currency Revenue growth of 14.7% YoY

In Indian Rupees:

Revenue at Rs 73,065 million ; growth at 12.4% YoY

; growth at Net Income at Rs 11,124 million; Net Income growth at 14.6% YoY

"Our outstanding growth of 5.3% QoQ in Q4 is a result of a broad-based performance across all verticals. We have delivered an industry leading growth of 16.7% for the full financial year with digital revenues up 42% YoY. Our sustained investments in exponential technologies are establishing us as the digital-partner-of-choice for our customers worldwide.

"We have won two large deals with net-new TCV in excess of USD 50 million in Q4 and feel good about momentum in our business that would power our FY19 performance."

- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer Managing Director (LTI)

Recent Deal Wins

Awarded a transformation engagement with a leading African Bank to transition its core banking system

US based home appliance manufacturer has engaged LTI for an Application Management and IT Operations support services deal

Selected as IT Infrastructure and Security management partner by a US based Industrial Manufacturing company

Won an analytics engagement with a Global Investment Bank to aggregate and orchestrate data and model a variety of analytics use cases for the firm's Capital Market Group

Awarded an end-to-end IT Infrastructure outsourcing engagement with a European Auto major

Global Fortune 100 bank selected LTI as a preferred partner to deliver multiple digital initiatives and empower client's broader FinTech ecosystem

End-to-end managed services engagement with a financial regulator for maintaining the business applications of its IT division

European manufacturing company chose LTI to migrate its workload to Oracle Cloud

Selected as a strategic IT partner to execute an SAP led transformation engagement by a leading European sourcing and services company

Global specialty insurance holding company engaged LTI to establish a product and digital testing Centre of Excellence

ExxonMobil chose LTI and group company LTTS to digitize Geoscience content by leveraging automation

Client Testimonial

"We selected LTI as our strategic IT Partner for SAP ADMS engagement because of company's focus on outcomes and innovation. LTI's Mosaic Profiler provided invaluable insights in understanding extensive customizations over years. Also, LTI's deep knowledge and experience of doing business in Nordic region along with its customer focus is a distinct advantage."

- Henrik Thystrup, Vice President Group IT, Solar A/S

Awards and Recognitions

Tops the 'Challengers' List in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year 2018 Report

Ranked as the Top Service Provider in France in the 2017 French IT outsourcing study conducted by Whitelane Research

Featured as Major Players in NelsonHall NEAT on Big Data and Analytics

Recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services report, dated 13th Mar 2018

Ranked among leaders in Property Casualty and Life Annuities categories in Novarica 2018 Market Navigator for IT Services Providers for Insurers

Featured as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Customer Experience IT Strategic Consulting and System Integration 2018 Vendor Assessment

Featured in HfS Blueprint Report: Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services 2018

Other Business Highlights

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 23 rd , 2018 have declared a final dividend of Rs. 13.5 per equity share (Face value of Re. 1) for the financial year 2017-18. Total dividend for FY18 is Rs. 21.5 per equity share, including the interim dividend of Rs. 8 per equity share declared in November 2017.

, 2018 have declared a final dividend of Rs. 13.5 per equity share (Face value of Re. 1) for the financial year 2017-18. Total dividend for FY18 is Rs. 21.5 per equity share, including the interim dividend of Rs. 8 per equity share declared in November 2017. LTI joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, the world's largest open source blockchain initiative. As a member, LTI will collaborate with industry leaders in pursuit of Ethereum-based enterprise technology best practices, open standards, and open-source reference architectures.

About LTI

Larsen Toubro Infotech (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 250 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 20,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations, and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global

