BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the final dividend previously announced on 13 March 2018 has been set at 1.331600, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 5.256833 pence per share (USD dividend 7.00 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 6 June 2018 (to shareholders on the register on 27 April 2018).

23 May 2018

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

