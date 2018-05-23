Chasing Markets: Why did eBay Inc.'s Senior Vice President Sell Over $1.3 Million Worth of Stock in Company?

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / On Friday, the discloser of eBay Inc.'s (NASDAQ: EBAY) Senior Vice President, Marie Huber's sale transaction has some investors wondering why.

The Senior Vice President was thinly insider to sell shares of stock before the weekend. Also executing a sale of stock was Senior Vice President, Jae Hyun Lee.

Combined, the proceeds value of the sale exceed $1.4 Million, SVP's Marie Huber's transaction exceeding $1.3 Million alone.

In related news about the Company recently, Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of e-commerce, shipping, mailing, and data, announced the renewal and multi-year extension of its partnership with eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY). This partnership, which has been in place since 2012, focuses on providing a secure and easy way for US-based eBay sellers to "sell internationally and ship domestically" through eBay's Global Shipping Program (GSP) powered by Pitney Bowes technology and logistics services.

Through GSP, eBay sellers based in the US gain access to millions of buyers worldwide, while Pitney Bowes helps manage the complexities of cross-border e-commerce transactions and shipments. Every step, from calculating duties and taxes, to completing customs forms, to international shipping and tracking, is managed through the program.

"eBay gives sellers the platform, solutions, and support they need to grow their businesses and thrive," said Bob Kupbens, Vice President, B2C and Seller Experience, eBay. "Our partnership with Pitney Bowes has allowed us to help eBay sellers grow their businesses by reaching millions of buyers around the world. We're excited to extend our partnership with Pitney Bowes and continue on this journey together.'

"The Global Shipping Program gives us the unique opportunity to work with one of the largest e-commerce players in the world, as well as millions of small and medium-sized businesses looking to grow their sales internationally," said Lila Snyder, President, Commerce Services, Pitney Bowes. "Pitney Bowes and eBay provide the foundation for GSP, but its incredible growth is a testament to the drive and creativity of eBay sellers. GSP attracts millions of buyers every year and we look forward to continuing to help eBay and its sellers meet their demands."

According to the 2017 Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce Study, 67% of online shoppers turn to marketplaces like eBay to search for products. Online shoppers report that 62% of their cross-border spend and 59% of their domestic spend takes place on online marketplaces, versus retailer websites. These trends have increased year-over-year and are most prevalent in China, Germany, India, and Japan. At the same time, consumers are increasingly looking across borders to find the products they love. In 2017, 70% of online shoppers reported making a cross-border purchase.

In 2014, eBay's (NASDAQ: EBAY) Global Shipping Program expanded to the UK enabling millions of UK sellers to also reach international buyers.

Pitney Bowes (PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping; location data; and software. For nearly 100 years, Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2017, eBay enabled $88 billion of gross merchandise volume.

