Catalyst Media Group updated the market on its Sports Information Services investment on Wednesday, following the reduction of the maximum stake for fixed-odds betting terminals to £2 as announced recently by Westminster. The AIM-traded firm has a 20.54% interest in SIS. It said SIS recognised that the change would affect the UK retail market which it serves, but at this stage neither the implementation date nor the resulting impact on the UK betting market was know. Therefore, SIS said it was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...