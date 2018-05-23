Legal services consumer marketing business NAHL said its first four months of trading in 2018 had been in line with management expectations, as its shareholders got together for the annual general meeting. The AIM-traded firm said its personal injury division continued to make "good progress" with its three 'alternative business structures'. "The long-awaited regulatory changes are now starting to get some parliamentary attention, which we welcome," said chairman Steve Halbert. "Our critical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...