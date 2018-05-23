Sales of new US single-family homes fell in April, according to figures released on Wednesday by the Commerce Department, which revised down its data for each of the last three months. New home sales were down 1.5% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 662,000 from a revised rate of 672,000 in March. Economists had been expecting a drop to 679,000. Compared with April 2017's 593,000, new homes sales were up 11.6%. Meanwhile, the median price of a new home was $312,400, up 0.4% on the previous ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...