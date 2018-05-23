At the request of Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ), 556723-6418 Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) B-shares will be traded on First North as from May 28, 2018. The company has 3,929,333 shares as per today's date. Short name: PHLOG B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed after the 7,858,666 rights issue: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011178763 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 155215 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556723-6418 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.