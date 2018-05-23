Talari Networks, the original innovator of Failsafe SD-WAN technology, has appointed former InfoVista and Riverbed sales leader Adrian Tate as Vice President of Sales for EMEA, to drive further adoption of Talari's leading SD-WAN solutions and expand the company's reach across the European market. The announcement follows Talari's record new customer account growth of 175% quarter-over-quarter, as organisations increasingly focus on re-architecting obsolete WAN topologies to reduce costs, improve reliability and accommodate digital innovation and WAN transformation initiatives.

Tate joins Talari from InfoVista, where he was VP Sales UKI of networking solutions. Prior to that he was Regional Sales Director at Riverbed Technology, responsible for the development and implementation of the major accounts strategy within the UK, while delivering a revenue stream in excess of $30M. He previously held several senior roles at Quest Software, including Sales Director for Application Performance Monitoring.

"Adrian brings with him many years of experience in building and leading successful sales teams, managing partner relationships and delivering high levels of revenue growth and customer satisfaction," said Talari CEO Patrick Sweeney. "As the market for SD-WANs accelerates and we continue to see significant channel uptake, Adrian is ideally positioned to seize the opportunities in both our existing and new markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

"This is an exciting time to be involved in the SD-WAN market and to be joining one of the industry pioneers, Talari, with more than 10 years of technology innovation under its belt," said Tate. "Today, Talari provides superior failsafe SD-WAN technology to deliver higher standards of reliability and Quality of Experience to the widest range of business-critical apps such as unified communications, running in hybrid private data centers and public clouds, including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure."

"Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solutions have only been commercially available for a few years, but the technology's ability to address pressing enterprise networking needs has led to remarkable growth," according to a forecast from International Data Corporation (IDC) that estimates worldwide SD-WAN infrastructure and services revenues will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70% and reach $8 billion in 2021.

About Talari

Talari is the original innovator of Failsafe SD-WANs that deliver MPLS-class high availability and QoE (Quality of Experience) predictable application performance for both TCP-based apps and real-time apps like VoIP and videoconferencing, whether built on a hybrid MPLS plus Internet WAN fabric, or a WAN comprised of only Internet connections. Talari technology delivers a multi-network WAN solution with 100 times more bandwidth for the same investment, a reduction in WAN costs by 40-80%, and greater network reliability and superior application QoE than any single MPLS network. A Talari Failsafe SD-WAN also enables more attractive Internet economics, dramatically reduces troubleshooting costs, and optimizes access for hybrid-cloud IT infrastructures and next-generation applications. Talari's patented failsafe SD-WAN solutions hardware, virtual and cloud are uniquely trusted to handle real-time VoIP traffic in large metro EMS-911 and public safety unified contact centers. Talari is deployed in over 500 customers in 40 different countries in more than 9,000 locations with a support services NPS rating of 90+.

