ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 23-May-2018 / 18:24 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mikhail Oseevskiy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President, member of Board of Directors and Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 70.19 409,291 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 409,291 - Price RUB 28,728,135.29 e) Date of the transaction 2018-05-21 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014. Pavel Nezhutin Director of Corporate Governance Department +7 (499) 999-82-83 ISIN: US7785291078 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RKMD LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170 Sequence No.: 5575 EQS News ID: 688991 End of Announcement EQS News Service

