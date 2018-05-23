Renowned Developer Positioning Online Game as Destination for Future AI Technology, with "Life after Death" Implications

The virtual world may hold the key to life after death, according to established online game developer MindArk. The Swedish-based company is positioning the company's long-running online multiplayer game Entropia Universe as a potential reality where human consciousness can be inserted into virtual characters, making it possible to continue to live on as an avatar well after their human body has passed.

Although full realization of transplanted artificial intelligence is still some time away, MindArk is preparing to use advanced artificial intelligence data to create virtual avatars based on the consciousness of real people.

MindArk is closely following the work of pioneering scientists within the field of "Mind Uploading," which includes research from Princeton University, Oxford University and other institutions. The company is already testing new technology to create more realistic gaming experiences, and is establishing itself as a leader in the virtual space, where digital consciousness can be paired with artificial intelligence. This will open new possibilities for what it means to live on after life is over.

"Everyone dreams of life after death, and our team at MindArk is using the research being done by leading scientists from around the globe to take the first steps towards allowing loved ones to remain around in some form even after they are gone," said Henrik Nel, CEO of MindArk. "With a well-established virtual presence that spans decades, Entropia Universe is the prime destination for making science fiction a reality and 'uploading' volunteers' brain data to allow them to live on for eternity in the online universe."

Researchers from The Centre for Intelligent Games and Game Intelligence (IGGI) have also worked with the team at MindArk on advanced artificial intelligence systems.

For more information about Entropia Universe, please visit www.entropiauniverse.com.

About MindArk

MindArk is an independent video game company dedicated to establishing the 3D Internet, a convergence of online games, virtual worlds and 3D social networks. Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company is best known for developing and continuously updating the award-winning, massively multiplayer online game Entropia Universe. Building on nearly two decades of experience in managing virtual worlds, MindArk continues to expand its technology and development into the virtual reality space.

