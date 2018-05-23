Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global scientific leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has opened a new food testing laboratory in Suzhou, China with a surface area of 3,900m2. This new laboratory, together with the laboratory opened in Qingdao last year, highlights Eurofins' commitment to serving its clients in China and Asia Pacific with world-class testing services. This project represents a total investment close to EUR 3m.

Eurofins Suzhou was founded in November 2006, as the first wholly-owned food testing laboratory of the Eurofins Group in China. The new laboratory, which is nearly twice the size of the previous laboratory, significantly upgrades Eurofins Suzhou's facilities and office environment. Eurofins Suzhou employs 120 staff. With the support of Eurofins' Contaminants Competence Centre in Hamburg, Germany, and Eurofins Suzhou's continuous in-house research and development efforts, the new laboratory offers a broad range of testing capabilities including general chemistry, nutrition, dairy, mycotoxins, pesticide residues, contaminants, genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and heavy metals. Eurofins Suzhou also provides compliance testing for food and feed samples based on regulations from China, the European Union (EU), the United States of America (USA) and Japan.

Comment from Mr. Jason Qin, ManagingDirector of Eurofins Food Testing China: "The relocation of our Eurofins Suzhou laboratory was a major project for Eurofins China. With this new state-of-the-art facility, together with our planned investment in other strategic areas in the country, we will be much better equipped to fulfill our mission to 'Contribute to a safer and healthier world'. We will strive to continuously improve our testing capabilities and the level of service we offer to our customers to positively contribute to food safety within and outside China."

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is a scientific leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With over 35,000 staff in more than 400 laboratories across 44 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

