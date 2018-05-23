London's FTSE 250 was down 0.6% to 21,064.66 in afternoon trade on Wednesday amid a flurry of corporate releases. Drinks maker Britvic fizzed higher as posted a jump in interim revenue and earnings and expressed confidence over the rest of the year, although pre-tax profit fell. In the 28 weeks to 15 April, revenue was up 4.5% to £733.2m, while adjusted earnings before interest and taxes were 9.4% higher at £80.5m. However, pre-tax profit for the half fell to £41.8m from £50.1m in the same ...

