Mining and Oil & Gas shares were at the bottom of the pile on Wednesday, after US President Donald Trump poured cold water on hopes for a fast solution to trade frictions between China and the US. Trump also cautioned that the summit between himself and North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un, which had been scheduled for 12 June, might be postponed. Some analysts said Trump's aim, especially regarding the latter, was to 'manage expectations'. Perhaps, in any case, the US dollar jumped on the back of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...