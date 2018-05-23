Synectics announced on Wednesday that its portfolio company Quadrant Security Group ('QSG') has signed a contract worth over £1m. The AIM-traded surveillance technology and networked security systems development and management firm said the contract concerns the enhancement of security provisions at a prestigious site in London and includes a major control room update. It is expected that the project will be nearing completion by the end of Synectics' financial year at the end of November. ...

