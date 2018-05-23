Educational services group Wey Education announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Tony Knowles as executive director of human resources after he joined the company earlier in May. The AIM-traded company said that Knowles is a member of the chartered institute of personnel and development and has held a succession of roles at director level since 1996. Prior to joining Wey Education, Knowles was human resources and business support director of Welsh private vehicle hire company Veezu Holdings ...

