Retail figures on Thursday will be more widely studies than usual as the market seeks reasons for the Bank of England to regain confidence over the economy, while company news includes closely watched results from Kingfisher and TalkTalk. Giving himself ample opportunities to control the narrative around monetary policy, BoE Governor Mark Carney is speaking twice on Thursday, at 0900 BST at the Bank of England markets forum and again at the Society of Professional Economists annual dinner. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...