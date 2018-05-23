Superbudger hotel operator easyHotel issued its interim results for the six months ended 31 March on Wednesday, reporting an 11.2% improvement in owned hotels revenue per available room (RevPAR), significantly outperforming the market by 11.7%. The AIM-traded firm said its franchise hotels were also performing well, with like-for-like revenue increasing by 13.5%, while its adjusted EBITDAR margin rose to 23.6% from 20.7% at the same time last year. Its total system sales were ahead 33.6% ...

