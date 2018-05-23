Norish updated shareholders on its performance ahead of its annual general meeting on Wednesday, confirming that 2018 so far was looking to be "another year" of strong profit growth. The AIM-traded firm said in the first four months of the year, its cold store division saw profits increase 30% compared to the same time 12 months ago. "Our sourcing division is trading in line with expectations and our dairy division continues to make progress both operationally and strategically," said chairman ...

