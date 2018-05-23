Tailoring company Bagir updated the market on its proposed strategic partnership with textiles manufacturer Shandong Ruyi Technology Group on Wednesday, under which Shandong Ruyi would invest $16.5m to acquire 54% of Bagir's enlarged issued share capital. The AIM-traded firm had said that at the time of its final results announcement on 7 March that it had prepared the necessary shareholder circular and notice of an extraordinary general meeting in order to approve the full investment by ...

