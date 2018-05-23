sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,21 Euro		-0,20
-0,73 %
WKN: 157484 ISIN: US20030N1019 Ticker-Symbol: CTP2 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,301
27,323
19:24
27,27
27,35
19:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMCAST CORPORATION27,21-0,73 %
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC A32,80+2,02 %
WALT DISNEY COMPANY87,60-1,32 %