Ridesharing giant Uber has awarded its European "partners" access to medical cover and compensation for work-related injuries. Uber, which admitted that it had previously "focused too much on growth and not enough on the people who made that growth possible", will offer its drivers new protections like sick pay, parental leave and bereavement payments. "We called drivers 'partners', but didn't always act like it," chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi on Wednesday. Uber's insurance and compensation ...

