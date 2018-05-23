General Sir Richard Barrons and General Sir Gordon Messenger Confirm Attendance at Defence IQ's Disruptive Technology for Defence Conference

LONDON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

General Sir Richard Barrons has been confirmed as the chair of the Disruptive Technology for Defence Transformation conference, which returns to London on the 24-25 September 2018 to discuss the future military operating system.

General Barrons will be joined by an expert speaker panel, including General Sir Chris Deverell, Commander, UK Joint Forces Command, Dr. Thomas H. Killion, Chief Scientist, NATO, and General Sir Gordon Messenger, Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, UK MoD, to explore the impact of technological innovation on military capability. They will be discussing key topics such as: C4ISR capabilities at the DoD, joint-level, and tactical level, synthetic training environments for the modern Warfighter, and the emerging Manned and Unmanned mix at Sea, on Land, and in Air and Space.

Given the passage of world events over the last year, it has become even more important to grasp the imperative of defence innovation to retain the competitive edge. This timely 2-day conference will discuss ways to retain strategic overmatch in the context of rapid technological development.

As the armed forces begin to finalise requirements for the Joint Force, the conference will encourage in-depth discussions on specific digital transformation projects and the implantation of robotics, autonomy, and machine learning/Artificial Intelligence. Technology providers from OEMs, SMEs and start-ups will have the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to an international audience of thought leaders, experts and decision makers.

In a competitive and ever-evolving operating environment, discussion and collaboration are vital to the advancement of military and security capability.

