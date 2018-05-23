Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB Bank holds Annual General Shareholders Meeting 23-May-2018 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 23 May 2018 *VTB Bank holds Annual General Shareholders Meeting* On 23 May 2018, the Annual General Meeting of VTB Bank shareholders (AGM) was convened at the Oktyabrsky Concert Hall in St Petersburg. The meeting was chaired by Sergey Dubinin and was attended by 1603 shareholders and shareholder representatives, including attendance via video conferencing. The event was streamed online on the bank's website www.vtb.ru [1]. An electronic voting system was used at the AGM for the shareholders' convenience. Combined with those who attended the meeting via video conferencing, 1170 shareholders took part in electronic voting. The shareholders discussed and voted on 13 items on the meeting agenda, including: 1) Approval of VTB Bank (PJSC) Annual Report 2) Approval of VTB Bank (PJSC) Annual Financial Statements 3) Approval of VTB Bank (PJSC) profit allocation for 2017 4) Amount, terms and form of the 2017 dividend payment and the dividend cut-off date 5) Remuneration to Supervisory Council members who are not state employees in compliance with VTB Bank's (PJSC) internal documents 6) Remuneration to Statutory Audit Commission members who are not state employees in compliance with VTB Bank's (PJSC) internal documents 7) Approval of the quantitative composition of VTB Bank (PJSC) Supervisory Council 8) Election of VTB Bank (PJSC) Supervisory Council members 9) Approval of the quantitative composition of VTB Bank (PJSC) Statutory Audit Commission 10) Election of VTB Bank (PJSC) Statutory Audit Commission members 11) Approval of VTB Bank (PJSC) auditor 12) Approval of the new wording of the Regulation on Preparing, Convening and Holding VTB Bank (PJSC) General Shareholders Meetings 13) Termination of VTB Bank (PJSC) membership in the Association of Russian Banks A new technology was used at this year's AGM, enabling shareholders to confirm their identity using NFC and biometric identity verification solutions. Ahead of the meeting shareholders had their pictures taken and received a keyring with their full identity data. This device can be used during electronic voting and registration at future meetings, which will streamline these procedures, removing the need to without presenting identity documents or entering a login and a password. The new technology also provides for quicker and more reliable shareholder identity verification, with additional data security. The voting results on agenda items will be published within the established legal timeframe. ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 5576 EQS News ID: 689013 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f078b41caeb6058f633a79128ab12975&application_id=689013&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

