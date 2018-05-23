Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2018) - InvestmentPitch Media video discusses West Red Lake Gold. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "West Red Lake" in the search box.

On May 18, West Red Lake Gold (CSE: RLG) (FSE: HYK) (OTCQB: RLGMF) updated shareholders on its recent exploration program in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_vt70risk/West-Red-Lake-Gold-CSERLG-exploration-work-update-on-the-West-Red-Lake-Project

The 3,100-hectare Project, located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District in Northwestern Ontario, is situated on the Red Lake Archean Greenstone Belt which hosts the high-grade gold mines of the Red Lake Gold District.

Three former gold mines on the West Red Lake Project property are situated on the PBS Zone with the Mount Jamie Mine located in the western portion of the West Red Lake Project, the Rowan Mine in the central portion and the Red Summit Mine located in the eastern portion. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 60%-owned joint venture with Red Lake Gold Mines, a partnership of Goldcorp Inc. and Goldcorp Canada Ltd.

The hole, which was located 450 metres east of the Rowan Mine Shaft, was drilled to the north at -74 degrees over a length of 1,272 metres. Due to spring breakup conditions drilling operations were stopped and further drilling is planned to commerce in the second half of 2018. The drill core has been logged and samples have been sent out for assay.

The Rowan Mine Zones lie within the east-west trending regional shear structure known as the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone which is a regional geological structure that crosses the property and continues east to the town of Red Lake.

Gold zones are hosted within a sequence of hydrothermally altered mafic volcanics with intercalated felsic volcanics and porphyries as well as ultramafics. Two distinct gold mineralization styles are noted: one associated with sulphide mineralization and the other with smoky quartz veins and fine grained native gold. The mineralization is hosted within a shear zone up to a hundred metres wide.

The regional scale Golden Arm Structure and the sub-parallel NT Zone cross onto the West Red Lake Project from the south boundary and trend northeast for 2 kilometres to where they merge and intersect with the PBS Zone at a location situated between the Rowan Mine and the Red Summit Mine.

Twenty kilometres to the east of the property a similar geologically important intersection of two regional gold bearing structures occurs proximal to the world class Red Lake Mine and Campbell Mine, providing a highly favourable geological model believed to be similar to that seen at the Structural Intersection and illustrating the significant exploration potential for high grade gold zones on the company's West Red Lake Project.

John Kontak, President, stated: "We are very pleased to be continuing our exploration programs on the promising Red Lake property throughout 2018 and look forward to further property developments."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.westredlakegold.com, contact John Kontak at 416-203-9181 or email jkontak@rlgold.ca.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com