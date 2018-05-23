Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that the five-member Commission and staff from across the agency will be in Atlanta on June 13 for an interactive event with investors at Georgia State University College of Law. The event is an opportunity for all Main Street investors-from those who just started their first job to those approaching retirement-to hear directly from, and share feedback with, the SEC's leaders on topics that directly affect their personal finances and the regional and national economies.

"With its dynamic population, innovative ideas, and thriving economy, Atlanta is an ideal place for us to discuss the work we do and hear directly from the people we serve," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, who will be joined in Atlanta by Commissioners Kara Stein, Michael Piwowar, Robert Jackson, and Hester Peirce.

The Commissioners will kick the day off with a town hall-style event covering a range of topics from choosing a financial professional, to initial coin offerings and digital assets, to cybersecurity. Directly after the town hall, attendees are invited to join the Commissioners and SEC staff at one of the interactive breakout sessions to gain greater insight into some of the most requested topics before the SEC today.

Breakout session topics:

The Investor Experience: Does the Information You Get From Mutual Funds and ETFs Work for You?

Tips for Savers, Including Military and Early Career

Stopping Fraud

Bitcoin & ICOs

Investing in, and Raising Money by, Small Companies

"As anyone in the Atlanta Regional Office can tell you, this area has no shortage of people with great ideas, and I know their input will make this event a meaningful learning opportunity both for our agency and the region," said Richard Best, Director, SEC Atlanta Regional Office.

Seating is first come, first served and attendants are encouraged to RSVP via the SEC's Atlanta Regional Office's webpage, which has event details. There is convenient parking and a MARTA Station nearby. The event is free and open to the public and the media.