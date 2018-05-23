Altasciences Clinical Research - Canada: Altasciences Establishes Strategic Alliance with Altreos Research Partners

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vince & Associates Clinical Research, an Altasciences company, announced today their strategic alliance with Altreos Research Partners. This alliance further enhances Altasciences' expertise in conducting Human Abuse Potential (HAP)/Human Abuse Liability trials (HAL) for New Chemical Entities (NCEs) and Abuse Deterrent Formulations (ADFs).

"This exclusive collaboration combines Altreos' unmatched scientific expertise with Altasciences' highly respected operational capabilities and provides a full service solution for our biopharmaceutical clients for the conduct of complex HAP and ADF trials," said Dr. Brad Vince, CEO and Medical Director at Altasciences' Kansas facility.

Altreos' experts have been involved in the design and evaluation of over 100 Phase I studies, including more than 90 HAP trials. They provide scientific, regulatory and operational input on HAP assessments and will assist Altasciences' clients at all premarket stages of their drug development programs or studies, from initial planning to regulatory submission.

"We are excited to extend our collaboration with the Altasciences team and look forward to leveraging their high quality and service-oriented clinical operations in assisting sponsors in the design, conduct, analysis and interpretation of these pivotal studies for the assessment of abuse potential," said Dr. Megan Shram, Director and Co-Founder of Altreos Research Partners, Inc.

About Altasciences

Altasciences Clinical Research (http://www.altasciences.com/) is a mid-size contract research organization that encompasses Algorithme Pharma (http://www.algopharm.com/en) in Montreal, QC, Vince & Associates Clinical Research (http://www.vinceandassociates.com/) in Overland Park, KS, and Algorithme Pharma USA (http://www.algopharm.com/en) in Fargo, ND, with an overall company focus on supporting early-stage drug development. With over 25 years of industry experience, Altasciences provides clinical services to an international customer base of biopharmaceutical companies. Altasciences' full-service solutions offering in this critical stage of drug development includes clinical pharmacology, medical writing, biostatistics, data management and bioanalysis.

