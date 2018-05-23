Independent oil and gas company Faroe Petroleum announced on Wednesday that it has committed to drill its 50%-owned Brasse East exploration well with joint-venture partner Point Resources. The AIM-traded company said that a rig contract has been awarded and drilling operations are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2018 following the identification of significant hydrocarbon potential in the vicinity of the eastern flank of the Brasse field off the coast of Norway. The newly announced ...

