Wesfarmers, the largest private employer in Australia, will reveal the fate of Homebase, the UK's second-largest DIY chain, within days as the Perth-based group brings its disastrous UK retail experiment to a close. Wesfarmers has received three separate bids for Homebase from turnaround investment firms Alteri Investors, Endless and Hilco, according to Sky News. Alteri, which previously owned Austin Reed, and Hilco, which bought HMV out of administration in 2013, were said to be in the lead for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...