Some Cofunds clients report they are unable to access their investment accounts online after a mass IT transfer earlier this month went wrong. During the May bank holiday, Cofunds, one of the largest investment platforms in the country, merged with insurance giant Aegon, transferring hundreds of accounts to the new system in the process. Aegon bought Cofunds in 2016 for £140m, planning the integration of the two platforms ever since. Finally, during the bank holiday weekend Aegon added 400,000 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...