US crude oil and product stockpiles jumped last week, on the back of a jump in net imports. Commercial inventories of crude increased by 5.8m barrels over the week ending on 18 May to reach 438.1m barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, the Department of Energy's statistical arm. In parallel, imports averaged roughly 8.2m barrels per day, which was 558,000 b/d more than in the prior week. Helped by a 818,000 b/d reduction in exports, that drove a 1.376m b/d jump in net ...

