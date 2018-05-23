Ian Gray, non-executive director of delivery solutions firm DX Group, purchased 350,000 ordinary shares in the AIM-quoted group, upping his stake to a total of 0.10% of the company's issued share capital. Gray, who is also chairman of Avicenna and Atlantic Holdings, acquired the shares at an average price of 9.34p per share for a total of £32,690. As a result of the transaction, Gray had a total beneficial holding of 600,000 ordinary shares. DX shareholders voted in favour of the group's ...

