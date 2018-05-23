Northwest IL 17th Congressional District: Fawell Calls for End of White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA)

GALENA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / Bill Fawell, Congressional Candidate for the 17th Congressional District, outlined the details of his proposed Liberty Act legislation calling for the termination of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA).

'In my proposed Liberty Act, I will be calling for the dissolution of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, which has replaced the Congress as the final arbiter for 90% of the laws we Americans live under today,' Fawell declared.

The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) was created in 1988 to give corporations a say in the growing number of laws created by the many federal agencies chartered during the 1970s and 80s. The OIRA has final say over agency law creation and can recraft said laws without oversight. Only its chairman and vice-chair are identified to the public with staff remaining anonymous. All proceedings are conducted without recording rendering Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) requests beyond access.

'A parallel government comprised of 10,000 lobbyists spending $3 billion dollars annually has sprung up around the OIRA, a parallel government which corrupts our elections and rules our lives,' Fawell explained. 'This is how billionaires and corporations buy the best laws money can buy without ever going before the United States Congress, the people's place in our government. It is the well spring of every malady that afflicts America today and nothing in America is going to change until we the people end this extra constitutional agency government that makes 90% of our laws against 90% of the people.'

'My proposed Liberty Act will return all federal public agencies back to the states, and the law making powers of the remaining Independent and Private Agencies back to the legislative process of the Congress where it belongs,' Fawell said in closing.

'My proposed Liberty Act will return all federal public agencies back to the states, and the law making powers of the remaining Independent and Private Agencies back to the legislative process of the Congress where it belongs,' Fawell said in closing.

Go to www.ElectFawell.com to support his campaign and to review his earlier endorsement of what Fawell calls Liberty Legislation: 1) Term Limits, 2) the REINS Act, which restores the powers to make laws back to our Congress and away from federal agencies, and 3) HR 24/S 26, the Federal Reserve Bank Transparency Act and an audit of the Fed

