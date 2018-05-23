FAT Brands Inc. to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global restaurant franchising company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational on Monday, June 4 at 3:00 PM PST/6:00 PM EST. Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer of FAT Brands, will be presenting as well as meeting with investors, along with Ron Roe, Chief Financial Officer.

The presentation will be webcast, and can be accessed using the following link:

http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro14/fat/.

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns five restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express and Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses, that have approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.



