

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Four in 10 adults, if faced with an unexpected expense of $400, would either not be able to cover it or would cover it by selling something or borrowing money, according to the Federal Reserve's Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2017.



However, this is an improvement from half of adults in 2013 being ill-prepared for such an expense.



Meanwhile, over one-fifth of adults are not able to pay all of their current month's bills in full, while about one-fourth of adults skipped necessary medical care in 2017 due to being unable to afford the cost.



Additionally, less than two-fifths of non-retired adults think that their retirement savings are on track, and one-fourth have no retirement savings or pension whatsoever.



The survey, conducted in November and December, includes information from 12,000 people across the country about their financial well-being.



Around 74 percent of adults said they were either doing okay or living comfortably in 2017, about 10 percentage points up from 2013.



