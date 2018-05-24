

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



New Zealand will release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to be worth NZ$4.65 billion, down from NZ$4.94 billion in March. Exports are called at NZ$4.85 billion, steady from the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at NZ$198 million following the NZ$86 million shortfall a month earlier.



Japan will see final March numbers for its leading and coincident indexes; the previous readings were 105.0 and 116.4, respectively.



