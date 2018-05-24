Indian IT Firm Xgen Enables Korea With Korean Language Email Address Using 'DataMail'

SEOUL, South Korea, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Data Xgen empowers High-profile Korean companies to get email address in Korean language

Indian Information Technology (IT) firm Data Xgen Technologies today announced at World IT Show, Seoul, South Korea, the start of E-mail service-'DataMail' in Korean language on @??.?? (@mail.com). From tomorrow Korea will not be the same again as Korean email services starts from tomorrow and Make in India 'DataMail' would empower local people to get email address in their own language.

Earlier, with the launch of email services in Arabic, Russian, Thai and Chinese languages, Data Xgen Technology has become the first Indian IT firm to provide linguistic email services globally.

Now, the company has started providing 'DataMail' e-mail service in Korean script for the people of Korea. Service is free of cost to individuals and chargeable for corporate e-mail Ids, which can be installed through the DataMail App.

The service has been launched with many innovative features to get delivery and read receipt on emails. DataMail also comes with 'secret keeper' to protect card details, passwords etc. under the app itself.

"Korea is a large linguistic market which makes it an obvious choice for 'DataMail' services. Korean language is spoken by the people in North Korea and South Korea and by the Korean diaspora in many countries including China, United States, Japan, and Russia. Currently, Korean is the fourth-most popular foreign language following English, Japanese, and Russian," said Mr Ajay Data, Founder and CEO, Data Xgen Technologies Pvt Ltd.

"E-mail address service is dominated by English globally. 'DataMail' service will be the first to provide e-mail address in Korean script for free to 80 million Korean native speakers which will benefit dynamic economy and high-profile companies like Samsung, LG, Hyundai, Lotte & SK Telecom," Dr. Data added.

The company currently provides email addresses in 15 Indian languages along with international languages such as Chinese, Thai, Arabic, Cyrillic and so on. One can visit http://??.??.?? or http://mail.datamail.asia or downloadDatamail Mobile App from IOS/Android Store free of cost. It is accessible through computers using all popular browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari, Netscape, Safari and Firefox.

