

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 60 points or 1.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,170-point plateau although it's tipped to bounce higher again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic thanks to an improved outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourse were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The STI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following heavy damage among the financials and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index retreated 45.39 points or 1.41 percent to finish at the daily low of 3,168.96 after moving as high as 3,205.44. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 20.44 points or 1.10 percent to end at 1,834.72.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 2.01 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China skidded 1.54 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 1.60 percent, Bank of Communications shed 1.13 percent, China Life declined 1.79 percent, Ping An Insurance plunged 1.98 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plummeted 3.58 percent, PetroChina surrendered 3.62 percent, China Vanke added 0.30 percent and Gemdale slid 1.98 percent.



The lead from Wall Street turned out positive as stocks showed a notable turnaround Wednesday after opening lower. The major averages climbed into positive territory following the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.



The Dow edged up 52.40 points or 0.21 percent to 24,886.81, the NASDAQ climbed 47.50 points or 0.64 percent to 7,425.96 and the S&P 500 rose 8.85 points or 0.32 percent to 2,733.29.



The late upward move came as the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting were seen as dovish. The minutes showed uncertainty about the outlook for inflation, questioning whether the rate of inflation will be sustained at the Fed's 2 percent target.



The minutes said participants generally agreed that continuing to raise interest rates gradually would likely be appropriate if the economy evolves about as expected.



Crude oil prices fell Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a massive increase in crude oil stockpiles. WTI light sweet oil for July lost 36 cents or 0.5 percent to settle at $71.84/bbl.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX