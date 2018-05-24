

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc. are shopping for cities in which to build new corporate campuses, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



The report indicated Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook this month met secretly with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to discuss possibly putting a major new customer-service facility in the Raleigh-Durham area. The undisclosed meeting was tucked into Mr. Cook's very public agenda, which included delivering Duke University's commencement address, tweeting from Duke's basketball stadium and taking selfies with shoppers at an Apple Store.



The secrecy of Apple's effort contrasts starkly with Amazon's approach. While Amazon's effort to find a second headquarters city has proceeded with the fanfare of an Olympics host-city search, Apple is hunting for its newest U.S. location with the stealthy deliberateness it employs in developing a new iPhone.



