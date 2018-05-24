

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Thursday from the previous session on a firmer yen more than offset the modest gains on Wall Street. Renewed concerns about U.S.-China trade talks weighed on investor sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the current structure used in trade talks was 'too hard to get done'.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 261.72 points or 1.15 percent to 22,428.02, off a low of 22,417.26 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger safe-haven yen. Canon is down 0.5 percent, Sony is losing almost 1 percent, Panasonic is declining almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is lower by almost 3 percent.



Automakers Toyota and Honda are down more than 2 percent each. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining more than 3 percent after crude oil prices dipped overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Chughai Pharmaceutical is rising more than 3 percent, while Otsuka Holdings and Nichirei Corp. are gaining more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Kawasaki Heavy Industries is losing almost 4 percent, while Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Fujikura, Mazda Motor and Sumitomo Heavy Industries are all declining more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see final March numbers for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Wednesday as the minutes of the Fed's monetary policy meeting earlier this month were seen as dovish. The minutes said participants generally agreed with the assessment that continuing to raise interest rates gradually would likely be appropriate if the economy evolves about as expected.



The Dow edged up 52.40 points or 0.2 percent to 24,886.81, the Nasdaq climbed 47.50 points or 0.6 percent to 7,425.96 and the S&P 500 rose 8.85 points or 0.3 percent to 2,733.29.



The major European markets showed significant moves to the downside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.1 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index plummeted by 1.3 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices fell Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a massive increase in crude oil stockpiles. WTI crude for July lost $0.36 or 0.5 percent to settle at $71.84 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



