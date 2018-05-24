

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Thursday as growing trade concerns overshadowed dovish minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.



The U.S. Department of Commerce said it has launched an investigation into automobile imports to determine whether they are a threat to national security. Investor sentiment was further dampened after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the current structure used in trade talks with China was 'too hard to get done'.



The Australian market is edging higher after a weak start following the modest gains overnight on Wall Street and a fall in base metals prices.



In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 1.80 points or 0.03 percent to 6,034.30, after touching a low of 6,011.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 3.00 points or 0.05 percent to 6,143.30.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is down 0.2 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are declining more than 1 percent each.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is rising almost 2 percent, while Newcrest Mining is edging down less than 0.1 percent after gold prices edged lower overnight.



The big four banks - Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking - are down in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.9 percent.



In the oil sector, Santos is losing more than 1 percent, Oil Search is declining 0.5 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by 0.4 percent after crude oil prices dipped overnight.



Shares of Origin Energy are rising more than 1 percent after the company said it has agreed to sell its metering business to a company co-owned by a Swiss smart metering firm for A$267 million.



Aristocrat Leisure reported a nearly 3 percent increase in its first-half profit, while revenues grew 29 percent. Shares of the poker machine supplier are gaining more than 7 percent.



Reliance Worldwide said it has agreed to buy UK-based plastic fittings maker John Guest for A$1.22 billion, and also maintained its full-year earnings outlook excluding the John Guest transaction costs. The plumbing supplies giant's shares are in a trading halt.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7556, up from US$0.7533 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is extending losses from the previous session on a firmer safe-haven yen more than offset the modest gains on Wall Street. Renewed concerns about U.S.-China trade talks weighed on investor sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the current structure used in trade talks was 'too hard to get done'.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 261.72 points or 1.15 percent to 22,428.02, off a low of 22,417.26 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger safe-haven yen. Canon is down 0.5 percent, Sony is losing almost 1 percent, Panasonic is declining almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is lower by almost 3 percent.



Automakers Toyota and Honda are down more than 2 percent each following the U.S. decision to launch an investigation into automobile imports. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining more than 3 percent after crude oil prices dipped overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Chughai Pharmaceutical is rising more than 3 percent, while Otsuka Holdings and Nichirei Corp. are gaining more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Kawasaki Heavy Industries is losing almost 4 percent, while Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Fujikura, Mazda Motor and Sumitomo Heavy Industries are all declining more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see final March numbers for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea and Malaysia are also lower, while Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan are higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Wednesday as the minutes of the Fed's monetary policy meeting earlier this month were seen as dovish. The minutes said participants generally agreed with the assessment that continuing to raise interest rates gradually would likely be appropriate if the economy evolves about as expected.



The Dow edged up 52.40 points or 0.2 percent to 24,886.81, the Nasdaq climbed 47.50 points or 0.6 percent to 7,425.96 and the S&P 500 rose 8.85 points or 0.3 percent to 2,733.29.



The major European markets showed significant moves to the downside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.1 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index plummeted by 1.3 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices fell Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a massive increase in crude oil stockpiles. WTI crude for July lost $0.36 or 0.5 percent to settle at $71.84 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



