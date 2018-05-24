European Business Awards and RSM: Winners Named in Europe's Biggest Business Competition

WARSAW, Poland, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Europe's 14 best businesses were named last night in the Gala Final of the 2017/18 European Business Awards, sponsored by RSM, the sixth largest global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms. This year's programme analysed 112,000 companies from 34 countries, spanning a wide range of industries and sectors.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696198/European_Business_Awards.jpg )



At the exclusive event in Warsaw, over 450 successful business leaders from across Europe came together with politicians, ambassadors and academics to celebrate the remarkable business achievement on show in Europe's biggest and most prestigious business competition.

VIPs presented the trophies to the 12 category winners after a final live judging session, and a further Award was given to the 'European Public Champion'; the overall winner of the public vote. Additionally, Childbase Partnership from the UK received a Chairman's Select Award.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said: "These companies are the gold standard for business excellence. They are also powerful examples of the growth potential for European business in today's highly competitive global marketplace. They deserve their success and we wish them well."

Jean Stephens, CEO of RSM International, long-term sponsors of the awards, said: "At RSM, we believe it is important to support and champion business growth in Europe. The successful companies at this event are a showcase of extraordinary entrepreneurialism, innovation and leadership and are each playing a part in driving growth in their economies. All those involved are a credit to their country and we wish them every success for the future."

THE WINNERS

Category Winner Country The RSM Entrepreneur of the Year Charlie Hansson, Chas Award Visual Management Sweden The ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year John Paul France The Award for Innovation Aker Biomarine Norway The Germany Trade & Invest Award for International Expansion AquaBioTec Malta The Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award Groupe SEB France The New Business of The Year Award Clicars Spain SL Spain The Workplace and People Development Neylons Facility Republic of Award Management Ireland The Customer and Market Engagement Award Riwal Netherlands Prepaid Financial The Digital Technology Award Services UK The Business of the Year Award with Turnover EUR 0 - 25M BeMatrix Belgium The Business of the Year Award with Turnover EUR26M - 150M Bonum Norway The Business of the Year Award with Turnover EUR150M + Tomra Norway European Public Winner True Potential UK The Chairman's Selection Award Childbase Partnership UK

The business competition began last year with over 112,000 business from 34 countries initially considered. Of those, 2898 businesses were then named 'Ones to Watch' in a list of business excellence published in December. After a further review from a panel of independent judges, 289 companies were announced as 'National Winners' for their countries, and finalists for the competition.

RSM firms provide audit, tax and consulting services to clients across the globe. Within Europe, RSM firms have experts in 43 countries who work as an integrated team, sharing skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that is based on a deep understanding of clients' businesses.

The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE, Germany Trade & Invest, PR Newswire and Bureau Van Dijk.

About the European Business Awards:

The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe.

The European Business Awards programme serves the European business community in three ways:

• It celebrates and endorses individuals' and organisations' success

• It provides and promotes examples of excellence for the business community to aspire to

• It engages with the European business community to create debate on key issues

The European Business Awards is now in its 11th year. This year, it considered over 112,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE, Germany Trade & Invest, PR Newswire, TRACC and Bureau Van Dijk.

About RSM:

RSM is the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, encompassing over 120 countries, 800 offices and more than 43,000 people internationally. The network's total fee income is US$5.1 billion.

As an integrated team, we share skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that's based on a deep understanding of our clients' businesses. This is how we empower them to move forward with confidence and realise their full potential.

RSM is a member of the Forum of Firms, with the shared objective to promote consistent and high quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide.

RSM is the brand used by a network of independent accounting and advisory firms each of which practices in its own right. RSM International Limited does not itself provide any accounting and advisory services. Member firms are driven by a common vision of providing high quality professional services, both in their domestic markets and in serving the international professional service needs of their client base. http://www.rsm.global

About ELITE:

ELITE is a full-service programme designed to share best practice and increase growth opportunities for fast growing companies, with a focus on understanding the capital markets. ELITE is an innovative programme based on exclusive training and a tutorship model, supported by access to the business and financial community. Its aim is to prepare companies for their next stage of growth and investment.

About PR Newswire:

PR Newswire is the leading global provider of PR and corporate communications tools that enable clients to distribute news and rich content. We distribute our client's content across traditional, digital and social media channels in real time with fully actionable reporting and monitoring.

Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content distribution and optimisation network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire enables the world's enterprises to engage opportunity everywhere it exists. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

About Germany Trade & Invest:

Germany Trade & Invest is the economic development agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. The company helps create and secure extra employment opportunities, strengthening Germany as a business location. With more than 50 offices in Germany and abroad and its network of partners throughout the world, Germany Trade & Invest supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up in Germany.

