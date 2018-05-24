Novartis International AG / Sandoz receives European Commission approval for Zessly (infliximab) in gastroenterological, rheumatological and dermatological diseases . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

European Commission's (EC) approval based on comprehensive data package confirming that Zessly matches safety, efficacy and quality of reference medicine

Biosimilars such as Zessly enable earlier patient access to important medicines and positively impact healthcare systems

Zessly is the third EC approval for a Sandoz biosimilar in 12 months

Holzkirchen, Germany, May 24, 2018 - Sandoz, a Novartis division and the global leader in biosimilars, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved Zessly (infliximab) for use in Europe.

Zessly is approved for use in all indications of the reference medicine*** including rheumatoid arthritis, adult Crohn's disease, pediatric Crohn's disease, adult ulcerative colitis, pediatric ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis and plaque psoriasis.

"The European Commission approval for Zessly is a key milestone in bringing this important medicine to appropriate patients," said Richard Francis, CEO, Sandoz. "Biosimilars, such as Zessly, help to address a significant unmet need for earlier patient access to biologic medicines and are at the heart of our Sandoz commitment to improving and extending lives."



The EC approval was based on review of a comprehensive development program, including analytical, preclinical and clinical data, which confirmed Zessly matched its reference medicine in terms of safety, efficacy and quality. The clinical Phase III confirmatory study in rheumatoid arthritis (REFLECTIONS B537-02) met its primary endpoint, demonstrating equivalent efficacy of Zessly to the reference medicine as measured by the American College of Rheumatology 20 (ACR20) response at Week 14.[1]



As a Novartis division, Sandoz is well-positioned to lead the biosimilars industry based on its experience and capabilities in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Zessly is the sixth approved biosimilar medicine for Sandoz, with several more major oncology and immunology launches expected globally by 2020.

About Zessly (infliximab)

Zessly blocks the action of tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha in patients with certain autoimmune diseases in which excess TNF-alpha activity may be harmful or cause onset of disease. By blocking the action of TNF-alpha, infliximab inhibits an underlying cause of inflammation.

About Sandoz

Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As a division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to support growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help people around the world access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of approximately 1000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2017 sales of USD 10.1 billion. In 2017, our products reached well over 500 million patients. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.

***Remicade is marketed by MSD in Europe and is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Sandoz acquired infliximab (PF-06438179) development, commercialization and manufacturing rights from Pfizer in February 2016 for the 28 European Union countries plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein that form the European Economic Area (EEA). Under the terms of the divestment, Pfizer retains commercialization and manufacturing rights to infliximab (PF-06438179) in countries outside the EEA.

