

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit attributable to shareholders was $33 million, 69 percent lower than last year's $107 million, due to a larger tax credit recorded last year.



Basic earnings per share were 0.28 US cents or 2.19 HK cents, compared to 0.97 US cents a year ago.



Lenovo's group pre-tax income, however, surged 143 percent to $37 million from $15 million last year. The company also improved profitability in all three key businesses for the quarter year-on-year, with group operational performance improving $255 million year-on-year to $76 million.



For its fourth fiscal quarter , Lenovo reported $10.6 billion in revenue, up 11% from $9.58 billion last year. The company noted that it was the first double digit increase in 10 quarters, demonstrating solid performance momentum.



Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo Chairman and CEO, said, 'Last quarter, we resumed double-digit revenue growth with strong profitability improvement year-on-year, closing the fiscal year with a strong momentum and proving that Lenovo has truly entered a new phase of growth.'



Further, Lenovo's Board of Directors declared a dividend of 2.61 US cents, or 20.5 HK cents per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.



