First Berlin Equity Research has updated its recommendation to BUY with a price target of € 0.19. It believes there will be scope to raise this price target, if, as it expects, European Lithium raises the measured indicated part of its JORC resource to over 10m tonnes by the end of this year. The report states: Since we published our initiating coverage study on 7 March, European Lithium has published a preliminary feasibility study (PFS) of the Wolfsberg project, released drilling results for Zone 2 of the deposit, and announced the promotion of Dietrich Wanke from General Manager to CEO. Since the publication of the PFS, discussions with potential partners have intensified and management now expects that the most likely financing solution for the definitive feasibility study...

