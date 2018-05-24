TOKYO, May 24, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd, the only international payments brand based in Japan, today announced that it will offer the ability for shoppers in Japan to use Google Pay for in-store payments, later in the year.JCB will enable Google Pay for instore payments in Japan through its QUICPay, contactless payment solution. At launch, Google Pay users will be able to make payments on their enrolled JCB credit, debit, or prepaid card at convenience stores, supermarkets, drugstores, and other shops where QUICPay is accepted and online wherever JCB is accepted. Credit, debit, and prepaid cards can be enrolled using the Google Pay app on Osaifu Keitai supported devices with Android OS5.0 or higher version.Card information enrolled for users' Google accounts can also be used for in-app payments and online shopping wherever Google Pay is supported. Payments are easy, with no need to enter contact information, credit card number, or other information every time you make a purchase.JCB is committed to offering convenient and secure payment services to an even wider range of customers in Japan.For more information about Google Pay, visit https://pay.google.com/about/Notes:1. QUICPay is the contactless payment product developed by JCB for the Japanese market. QUICPay is a registered trademark of JCB for its contactless payment solution.2. Google Pay and Google are trademark of Google LLC.3. Osaifu-Keitai is only available to subscribers in Japan. Osaifu Keitai is a trademark of NTT DOCOMO, INC.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactKumiko KidaCorporate Communications Department of JCB Co., Ltd.Tel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.