

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) announced, on average, revenue is expected to increase by 1 to 2 percent per year in the period from 2017 through 2021, adjusted EBITDA by 2 to 4 percent, and free cash flow by 10 percent.



Deutsche Telekom said the dividend for the current financial year, payable in 2019, will track the development in free cash flow. The plan is to pay a dividend of 70 eurocents per share. Starting in 2019, the dividend will track the development in adjusted earnings per share, which is expected to grow from around 1.0 euro in 2018 to around 1.2 euros in 2021. A minimum dividend of 50 eurocents per share will continue to apply.



Deutsche Telekom said it plans to consolidate its position in networks by continuing to invest heavily in infrastructure. The company plans to cut costs significantly over the next few years. In particular, the Group is deploying automation and digitalization to reduce indirect costs outside of the United States by 1.5 billion euros by 2021. Around a half of these cuts will come from non-staff-related savings in areas such as real estate and legacy IT platforms.



