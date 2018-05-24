

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading weakened more than initially estimated in March, latest figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to 104.4 in March from 105.9 in February. The flash score for March was 105.0



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity climbed to 116.3 March from 116.0 in the previous month. The March reading was revised down from 116.4.



The lagging index came in at 118.5 in March versus 118.4 in the previous month.



