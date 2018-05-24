Press Release

24 May 2018

Immunicum AB: Invitation to Investor Event

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today that the Company will host an investor event in Kalmar on June 13 starting at 18:00 CEST. Carlos de Sousa, CEO of Immunicum, will give the current corporate presentation and he and other members of the Immunicum leadership team will be available for a question and answer session.

Kalmar

Date: Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Time: 18:00 - 20:00 CEST

Location: Kalmar Slott, Kungsgatan 1, 392 33 Kalmar

To register to attend the event, please send an email to events@immunicum.com (mailto:events@immunicum.com) with your full name.

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52

E-mail: info@immunicum.com (mailto:info@immunicum.com)

Michaela Gertz, CFO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 70 926 17 75

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

Media Relations

Gretchen Schweitzer and Joanne Tudorica

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 172 861 8540

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)





20180524_Immunicum_Investor Event_ENG_Final (http://hugin.info/171739/R/2194876/850281.pdf)



